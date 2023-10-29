Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading Down 1.2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 4,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDRV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $277,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

