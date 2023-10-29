Filecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $74.11 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.78 or 0.00011006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $74.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,179,991 coins and its circulating supply is 461,311,613 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

