Financial Analysis: Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) vs. Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Motus GI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Motus GI and Steakholder Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $3.71, suggesting a potential upside of 805.49%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

This table compares Motus GI and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -2,883.09% -3,413.36% -97.86% Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motus GI and Steakholder Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $556,000.00 3.52 -$18.60 million ($3.80) -0.11 Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Steakholder Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Summary

Motus GI beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI

(Get Free Report)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Free Report)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.