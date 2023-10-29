Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of FC opened at C$9.63 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$9.41 and a 52 week high of C$12.40. The firm has a market cap of C$332.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 72.65%. The company had revenue of C$17.53 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.9707661 EPS for the current year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

