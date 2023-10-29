Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as low as C$9.59. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$9.63, with a volume of 17,781 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.55. The stock has a market cap of C$332.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 17.11.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.53 million during the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 72.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 0.9707661 earnings per share for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

Insider Activity at Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Keith L. Ray acquired 6,500 shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

