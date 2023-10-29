First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 163 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $104.72 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

