First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

