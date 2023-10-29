First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,022 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 28,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

HAL opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

