First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $225.29 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.24 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

