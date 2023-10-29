First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.