First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

