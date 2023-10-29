First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Stryker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.53. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

