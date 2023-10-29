First Republic Bank (FRCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 45.2 %

FRCB opened at 0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.09. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.95.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

