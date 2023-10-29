First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,926 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

