FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

FSV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.67.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. FirstService has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,631,000 after buying an additional 349,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

