Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.43.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,428,920 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after buying an additional 1,639,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.