Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FI. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,920. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

