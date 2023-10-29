FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

