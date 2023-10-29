Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

