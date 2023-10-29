Ford Motor (F) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 1st

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Ford Motor Trading Down 12.2 %

F stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

