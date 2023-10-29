Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Shares Down 7.5%

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortnox AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

