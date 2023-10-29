Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Group Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $3.80 on Friday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $838.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $1,515,412.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 84,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period.

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

