FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $215.95 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 34,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $6,248,364.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,745,543.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

