Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

