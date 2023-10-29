General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1,741.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,290,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,606,000 after acquiring an additional 406,600 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in General Electric by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

