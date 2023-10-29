General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $42.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of GM stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

