Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:GGAA) Trading Down 2.5%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

