Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.04. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

