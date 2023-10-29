Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gentex Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gentex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

