Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Acquires $80,000.00 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,481,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Glatfelter stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glatfelter

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

