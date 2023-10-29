Golden Star Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:GODNU) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Golden Star Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GODNU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 30th. Golden Star Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GODNU opened at $10.58 on Friday. Golden Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Star Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

