Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,016.45

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,016.45 ($61.45) and traded as high as GBX 5,280 ($64.68). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,110 ($62.60), with a volume of 1,285 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Goodwin

Goodwin Price Performance

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,468.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,016.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,607.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Goodwin

(Get Free Report)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.