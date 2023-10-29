Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Declares $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$130.33 million during the quarter.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

