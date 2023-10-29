Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0283

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $406,282.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

