Grin Price Hits $0.0283 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $406,282.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00198583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.50 or 0.00718872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00473359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00148060 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.