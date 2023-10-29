Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $7.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.10 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TV stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

