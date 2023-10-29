GT Biopharma (GTBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect GT Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ GTBP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GT Biopharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GT Biopharma by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

