Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 9,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Guangshen Railway Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

