Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $9.00. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 5 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GYRO. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gyrodyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 31.3% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 155,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 18.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

