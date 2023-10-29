H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO) Trading Down 0.2%

H2O Innovation Inc. (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19. Approximately 983,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 217,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.20.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

H2O Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21.

H2O Innovation (TSE:HEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$64.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.18 million. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.0798024 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

