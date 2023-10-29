Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
HNVR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.07. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.
