Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

HNVR opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -0.07. Hanover Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

About Hanover Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.