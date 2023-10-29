Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

