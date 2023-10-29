Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Hasbro Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average is $62.08. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Hasbro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
