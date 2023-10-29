Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of HA opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 31.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 365.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 549,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

