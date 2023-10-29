HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $280.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.