HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $280.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $298.09.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $225.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $207.24 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

