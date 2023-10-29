Head-To-Head Analysis: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 2.85 $1.88 million $0.60 16.60 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.63 $64.39 million $3.65 9.32

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.77% 4.89% 0.61% Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Bluegreen Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.