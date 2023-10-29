Head to Head Comparison: Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Nestlé’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01% Nestlé N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tingo Group and Nestlé, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nestlé 1 2 3 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

Nestlé has a consensus target price of $124.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Nestlé’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nestlé is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestlé has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tingo Group and Nestlé’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.06 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Nestlé $98.96 billion 2.89 $9.71 billion N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Nestlé on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Free Report)

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, MEZEAST, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

