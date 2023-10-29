Head-To-Head Survey: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Comstock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 2 2 0 2.50

Gevo has a consensus target price of $5.41, indicating a potential upside of 425.49%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Comstock.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comstock has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.2% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Comstock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -2,266.90% -13.61% -7.10% Gevo -1,105.89% -16.82% -14.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Gevo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $180,000.00 244.13 -$45.95 million ($0.26) -1.54 Gevo $1.17 million 208.99 -$98.01 million ($0.43) -2.40

Comstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.