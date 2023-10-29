Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after acquiring an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,887.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.51. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

